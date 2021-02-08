Italy to be hit by Siberian chill at St Valentine's

2 skiers missing after avalanche near Sestriere
ROME
08 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 8 - Icy Siberian winds will bring Italy the coldest weather of the winter around St Valentine's Day, forecasters said Monday. Snow, frost and very cold rain will whip all parts starting from Friday and lasting till the end of next week, they said. Atlantic fronts will continue to bring heavy rain to most parts before then, as well as snow above 1300 metres. (ANSA).
