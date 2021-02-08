COVID: Lazio starts vaccinating over 80s

ROME, FEB 8 - Lazio, the region around Rome, on Monday started vaccinating over-80s in its much-delayed COVID vaccine rollout. The pensioners got the jab at Italy's premier infectious disease hospital, Rome's Spallanzani Hospital, and at another 49 administration points in the region, 22 of them in Rome. Among the first to be vaccinated at the Spallanzani was Nicola, 86. "It went really well," he said. "I was really impressed by the organisation, the promptness and the professionalism with which the doctors welcomed us. "My son had reserved a place online and I was among the first to be vaccinated this morning. "Let's hope we get out of this pandemic as soon as possible. "I feel safer now". Italy has been hit by vaccine delivery delays on the part of Pfizer and AstraZeneca. The government has said it is considering legal action against both companies. In the latest news on the vaccine front, the government has approved giving the AstraZeneca jab to the under-55s. Italy is also looking forward to getting a home-grown vaccine later this year, to bolster the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines. A COVID vaccine developed by the Italian company ReiThera will be available from September, Italian drugs agency AIFA said late last month. A few million doses of the ReiThera jab may be administered starting in that month, AIFA President Giorgio Palu' told Sky TG24. Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the Italian state would put public money into taking a stake in ReiThera, which is based at Castel Romano on the outskirts of Rome. Gianni Rezza, the health ministry's director of prevention, said that Italy must prepare for eventual new strains of COVID-19, at the presentation of a new consortium for the genetic study of SarsCov2. The aim of the consortium is to follow the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and monitor immune response to vaccination, a press conference at the health ministry in Rome heard. It aims to identify variants of the virus and prepare for future pandemics. Palu' said "this is only one of the first pandemics we are going to see because other pandemics will come from the animal world. "We cannot miss this opportunity". (ANSA).