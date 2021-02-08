Recovery fund cash will boost GDP by 2.5 pts this yr - UPB
ROME
08 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 8 - The parliamentary budget office (UPB) said Monday that Italy's chunk of the EU's COVID Recovery Fund will boost GDP by 2.5 percentage points this year. The office said the current "fragmentation" of moves in the existing version of Italy's recovery plan "appears excessive and risks watering down the plan's potential to change the country's reality in a structural way". This, it said, could lead to a "dispersion of resources" that may undermine policy goals. (ANSA).
