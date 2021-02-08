M5S to vote on Draghi on Feb 10-11

ROME, FEB 8 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) will hold an online vote on its Rousseau platform February 10-11 so members can voice their approval or disapproval of possible M5S backing for a new government led by former ECB chief Mario Draghi, their blog said Monday. The vote will be open from 13:00 on Wednesday to 13:00 on Thursday, the blog said. The grass roots are said to be split on putting the weight of parliament's biggest party behind Draghi, a representative of the European establishment the M5S once strongly opposed, but most party heavweights have come out in favour of a Draghi-led executive. (ANSA).