Lunedì 08 Febbraio 2021 | 17:54

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Recovery fund cash will boost GDP by 2.5 pts this yr - UPB

Recovery fund cash will boost GDP by 2.5 pts this yr - UPB

 
ROME
COVID: Lazio starts vaccinating over 80s

COVID: Lazio starts vaccinating over 80s

 
ROME
M5S to vote on Draghi on Feb 10-11

M5S to vote on Draghi on Feb 10-11

 
VIBO VALENTIA
3 arrested for clearing tombs to make way for new bodies

3 arrested for clearing tombs to make way for new bodies

 
ROME
M5S will be 'decisive' in next govt - Di Maio

M5S will be 'decisive' in next govt - Di Maio

 
ROME
Will be hard to return from 160% debt - Audit Court

Will be hard to return from 160% debt - Audit Court

 
ROME
League setting Draghi no vetoes says Salvini

League setting Draghi no vetoes says Salvini

 
VATICAN CITY
Stop human trafficking says pope (15)

Stop human trafficking says pope (15)

 
MILAN
COVID: Milan Duomo to reopen Feb 11

COVID: Milan Duomo to reopen Feb 11

 
ROME
Golf: Molinari bidding to get back into top 100

Golf: Molinari bidding to get back into top 100

 
SONDRIO
1 killed as boulder hits car

1 killed as boulder hits car

 

Il Biancorosso

Crisi
Bari, dal sogno della A al «non ci resta che piangere»

Bari, dal sogno della A al «non ci resta che piangere»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Materale indagini
Rotondella, omicidio ingegnere: arrestato presunto assassino

Rotondella, omicidio ingegnere: arrestato presunto assassino

 
Potenzaagricoltura
Basilicata, promozione coltivazione canapa per scopi ambientali: organizzato un tavolo alla Regione

Basilicata, promozione coltivazione canapa per scopi ambientali: insediato tavolo alla Regione

 
Tarantola denuncia
Mittal Taranto, spegnimento incendio gru: «Idranti senza acqua»

Mittal Taranto, spegnimento incendio gru: «Idranti senza acqua»

 
Baricontrolli dei ccc
Altamura, nascondeva in casa oltre tre chili di cocainae marijuana: arrestato 45enne

Altamura, nascondeva in casa oltre tre chili di cocaina e marijuana: arrestato 45enne

 
Foggiale indagini
Carlantino, presunti illeciti su opera pubblica e elezioni 2019: indagate 8 persone

Carlantino, presunti illeciti su opera pubblica e elezioni 2019: indagate 8 persone

 
BatDalla polizia
Barletta, in nove a giocare a carte in un seminterrato: multati

Barletta, in nove a giocare a carte in un seminterrato: multati

 
LecceVicino Galatina
Con l'auto contro un muro: 88enne muore in Salento

Con l'auto contro un muro: 88enne muore in Salento

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Torre Guaceto, il 20 e 21 febbraio arriva la gara internazionale Al Gawsit Endurance Cup

Torre Guaceto, il 20 e 21 febbraio arriva la gara internazionale Al Gawsit Endurance Cup

 

i più letti

Bari, cadavere di donna scaricato da auto in strada: è giallo

Bari, cadavere di donna trovato in strada: è giallo VIDEO

Dalla Russia Anna compra casa a 1 euro a Taranto: «Io, stregata dal mare»

Dalla Russia Anna compra casa a 1 euro a Taranto: «Io, stregata dal mare»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 765 nuovi casi su 8751 test (8,7%). 8 decessi, crescono gli attualmente positivi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 765 nuovi casi su 8751 test (8,7%). 8 decessi, crescono gli attualmente positivi

«Mia sorella uccisa dal Covid e poi derubata al Policlinico di Bari»

«Mia sorella uccisa dal Covid e poi derubata al Policlinico di Bari»

Affonda motovedetta Gdf nel Salento

Affonda motovedetta Gdf nel Salento

VIBO VALENTIA

3 arrested for clearing tombs to make way for new bodies

'Spine-chilling' conduct by cemetery workers says prosecutor

3 arrested for clearing tombs to make way for new bodies

VIBO VALENTIA, FEB 8 - Italian police on Monday arrested three people at the seaside resort town of Tropea near Vibo Valentia in Calabria on suspicion of illegally removing bodies from tombs at the local cemetery to make way for fresh bodies. The three were all cemetery workers. They allegedly extorted money from mourning relatives to get their late loves ones a place in the cemetery, police said. The remains they removed from the graves were either burned or thrown into rubbish bins, police said. The arrestees were named as Francesco Trecate, 62, his son Salvatore (38), who has a record for petty crime, and Roberto Cintartese (53), all from Tropea. "The crimes were carried out with spinechilling conduct and offending the piety of the dead", said Vibo Valentia chief prosecutor Camillo Falvo. "They disposed of the bodies mercilessly and ruthlessly," he said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it