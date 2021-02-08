M5S will be 'decisive' in next govt - Di Maio

(see related stories on political crisis) ROME, FEB 8 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said his 5-Star Movement (M5S) will have a key role on the next government, like it had in the two administrations led by outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte during the current parliamentary term. The first Conte, which lasted from June 2018 until August 2019, was based on an alliance between the M5S and Matteo Salvini's League party. That was replaced by Conte's second executive, which featured the centre-left Democratic Party, the left-wing LeU group and the centrist Italia Viva (IV) in addition to the M5S, and collapsed last month. "We were decisive in the first Conte government, with a flagship measure like the Citizenship Wage basic income and the anti-corruption law," Di Maio said via Facebook. 2We were fundamental in the second Conte government with reforms that will go down in history, such as the cut to the number of lawmakers. "And we will continue to be decisive. "In the last few years the Movement has always shown seriousness and responsibility. "We feel the weight of the 33% of the vote we received in (the general elections) in 2018, of 11 million Italians who put their faith in us and who we represent in parliament". (ANSA).