Lunedì 08 Febbraio 2021 | 16:24

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
M5S will be 'decisive' in next govt - Di Maio

M5S will be 'decisive' in next govt - Di Maio

 
ROME
Will be hard to return from 160% debt - Audit Court

Will be hard to return from 160% debt - Audit Court

 
ROME
League setting Draghi no vetoes says Salvini

League setting Draghi no vetoes says Salvini

 
VATICAN CITY
Stop human trafficking says pope (15)

Stop human trafficking says pope (15)

 
MILAN
COVID: Milan Duomo to reopen Feb 11

COVID: Milan Duomo to reopen Feb 11

 
ROME
Golf: Molinari bidding to get back into top 100

Golf: Molinari bidding to get back into top 100

 
SONDRIO
1 killed as boulder hits car

1 killed as boulder hits car

 
ROME
1 in 3 families unable to homeschool kids

1 in 3 families unable to homeschool kids

 
ROME
No. of under-9 victims of cyberbullying on the rise - police

No. of under-9 victims of cyberbullying on the rise - police

 
GENOA
Woman on segway killed by lorry

Woman on segway killed by lorry

 
PALERMO
Man kills wife in jealous fit

Man kills wife in jealous fit

 

Il Biancorosso

Crisi
Bari, dal sogno della A al «non ci resta che piangere»

Bari, dal sogno della A al «non ci resta che piangere»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantola denuncia
Mittal Taranto, spegnimento incendio gru: «Idranti senza acqua»

Mittal Taranto, spegnimento incendio gru: «Idranti senza acqua»

 
Baricontrolli dei ccc
Altamura, nascondeva in casa oltre tre chili di cocainae marijuana: arrestato 45enne

Altamura, nascondeva in casa oltre tre chili di cocaina e marijuana: arrestato 45enne

 
Foggiale indagini
Carlantino, presunti illeciti su opera pubblica e elezioni 2019: indagate 8 persone

Carlantino, presunti illeciti su opera pubblica e elezioni 2019: indagate 8 persone

 
PotenzaLotta al virus
Basilicata, l'industria delle nozze vede nero

Basilicata, l'industria delle nozze vede nero

 
BatDalla polizia
Barletta, in nove a giocare a carte in un seminterrato: multati

Barletta, in nove a giocare a carte in un seminterrato: multati

 
LecceVicino Galatina
Con l'auto contro un muro: 88enne muore in Salento

Con l'auto contro un muro: 88enne muore in Salento

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Torre Guaceto, il 20 e 21 febbraio arriva la gara internazionale Al Gawsit Endurance Cup

Torre Guaceto, il 20 e 21 febbraio arriva la gara internazionale Al Gawsit Endurance Cup

 
PotenzaMatera
Basilicata, si allarga il gruppo di Fdi: altri due consiglieri da Idea e civica Bardi

Basilicata, si allarga il gruppo di Fdi: altri due consiglieri da Idea e civica Bardi

 

i più letti

Bari, cadavere di donna scaricato da auto in strada: è giallo

Bari, cadavere di donna trovato in strada: è giallo VIDEO

Dalla Russia Anna compra casa a 1 euro a Taranto: «Io, stregata dal mare»

Dalla Russia Anna compra casa a 1 euro a Taranto: «Io, stregata dal mare»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 765 nuovi casi su 8751 test (8,7%). 8 decessi, crescono gli attualmente positivi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 765 nuovi casi su 8751 test (8,7%). 8 decessi, crescono gli attualmente positivi

«Mia sorella uccisa dal Covid e poi derubata al Policlinico di Bari»

«Mia sorella uccisa dal Covid e poi derubata al Policlinico di Bari»

Affonda motovedetta Gdf nel Salento

Affonda motovedetta Gdf nel Salento

ROME

M5S will be 'decisive' in next govt - Di Maio

Just like we were in both Conte govts says foreign minister

M5S will be 'decisive' in next govt - Di Maio

(see related stories on political crisis) ROME, FEB 8 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said his 5-Star Movement (M5S) will have a key role on the next government, like it had in the two administrations led by outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte during the current parliamentary term. The first Conte, which lasted from June 2018 until August 2019, was based on an alliance between the M5S and Matteo Salvini's League party. That was replaced by Conte's second executive, which featured the centre-left Democratic Party, the left-wing LeU group and the centrist Italia Viva (IV) in addition to the M5S, and collapsed last month. "We were decisive in the first Conte government, with a flagship measure like the Citizenship Wage basic income and the anti-corruption law," Di Maio said via Facebook. 2We were fundamental in the second Conte government with reforms that will go down in history, such as the cut to the number of lawmakers. "And we will continue to be decisive. "In the last few years the Movement has always shown seriousness and responsibility. "We feel the weight of the 33% of the vote we received in (the general elections) in 2018, of 11 million Italians who put their faith in us and who we represent in parliament". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it