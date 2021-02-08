Will be hard to return from 160% debt - Audit Court

M5S will be 'decisive' in next govt - Di Maio
ROME, FEB 8 - Italy's Audit Court said Monday it will be hard to start getting the public debt back down again from the over 160% of GDP it is expected to rise to after European limits were waived for the COVID crisis. Court President Guido Carlino told the Senate that getting the debt back down "will be an arduous task". He said it would be "wrong" to push the debt beyond planned limits because of the lack of a European constraint on debt expansion. (ANSA).
