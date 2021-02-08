League setting Draghi no vetoes says Salvini

(see related story on Draghi talks) ROME, FEB 8 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday that his party was not attaching any strings to its support for an eventual government led by Premier-designate Mario Draghi. "Others set vetoes and have tantrums," Salvini said. "We threw our heart over the hurdle. "We accepted the appeal (to get behind a government led by a non-political figure) made by the President (Sergio Mattarella) without setting any vetoes in other people's houses". (ANSA).