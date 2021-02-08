Stop human trafficking says pope (15)

Lunedì 08 Febbraio 2021 | 16:24

VATICAN CITY, FEB 8 - Pope Francis issued an impassioned appeal against human trafficking in the video message sent Monday to the participants in the online prayer Marathon taking place on the occasion of the 7th International Day of Prayer and Reflection Against Human Trafficking, whose theme this year is "An Economy without Human Trafficking". "This day is important," Francis said, "because it helps us all to remember this tragedy, and encourages us not to stop praying and fighting together. "May reflection and awareness always be accompanied by concrete gestures, which also open up paths to social emancipation. "Indeed, the aim is for every enslaved person to return to being a free agent of his or her own life and to take an active part in the construction of the common good." Francis went on: "Dear friends, this is a Day of Prayer. Yes, there is a need to pray to support the victims of trafficking and those who accompany the processes of integration and social reintegration. "We need to pray that we may learn to approach with humanity and courage those who have been marked by so much pain and despair, keeping hope alive. "The liturgical memorial of Saint Josephine Bakhita (the Sudanese-Italian victim and campaigner after whom the day is named) is a powerful reminder of this dimension of faith and prayer: her witness always resonates, alive and relevant! "And it is a call to place trafficked persons, their families, their communities at the centre. They are the centre of our prayer. Saint Josephine Bakhita reminds us that they are the protagonists of this day, and that we are all at their service." An economy without trafficking, the pope said, is firstly An economy of care. "Care can be understood as taking care of people and nature, offering products and services for the growth of the common good. An economy that cares for work, creating employment opportunities that do not exploit workers through degrading working conditions and gruelling hours. The Covid pandemic has exacerbated and worsened the conditions of labour exploitation; job losses have penalised many trafficked persons in the process of rehabilitation and social reintegration." Secondly, Francis said: "An economy without human trafficking is an economy with market rules that promote justice, not exclusive special interests. Human trafficking finds fertile ground in the approach of neo-liberal capitalism, in the deregulation of markets aimed at maximising without ethical limits, without social limits, without environmental limits. If this logic is followed, there is only the calculation of advantages and disadvantages. Choices are not made on the basis of ethical criteria, but by pandering to dominant interests, often cleverly obscured by a humanitarian or ecological veneer. Choices are not made by looking at people: people are numbers, to be exploited." Third, the pontiff said "an economy without human trafficking is a courageous economy - it takes courage. Not in the sense of recklessness, of risky operations in the hope of easy gains. No, not in that sense; of course it is not courage that is needed, this On the contrary, it is the courage of patient construction, of planning that does not always look only at the very short term gain, but at the medium and long term fruits and, above all, at people. The courage to combine legitimate profit with the promotion of employment and decent working conditions. In times of great crisis, such as the current one, this courage is even more necessary. In times of crisis, human trafficking proliferates, as we all know: we see it every day. In times of crisis, human trafficking proliferates; therefore, we need to strengthen an economy that may respond to the crisis in a way that is not short-sighted, in a lasting way, in a solid way. "Dear brothers and sisters, let us put all this in our prayer, especially today, by the intercession of Saint Josephine Bakhita. I pray for you, and let us all pray together for every person who is a victim of human trafficking at this moment. And please, do not forget to pray for me. Thank you!" (ANSA).

