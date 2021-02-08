COVID: Milan Duomo to reopen Feb 11

M5S will be 'decisive' in next govt - Di Maio
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 765 nuovi casi su 8751 test (8,7%). 8 decessi, crescono gli attualmente positivi
MILAN
08 Febbraio 2021
MILAN, FEB 8 - Milan's iconic Duomo cathedral will reopen to visitors on Thursday, February 11, the Venerabile Fabbrica del Duomo said Monday. The Duomo, a symbol of Milan, has been closed due to COVID-19. In this first phase, the Farrbrica said, the cathedral will be accessible from Monday to Friday between 10:00 and 17:00 local time. It advised visitors to buy their tickets online at www.duomomilano.it.. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su