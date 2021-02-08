Golf: Molinari bidding to get back into top 100

ROME, FEB 8 - Italy's Francesco Molinari is bidding to return to the top 100 in the world golf rankings at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after dropping to 103rd after missing the Phoenix Open. That tournament saw a return to winning ways for Brooks Koepka while Dustin Jonson extended his lead at the top of the standings after winning the Saudi International. (ANSA).