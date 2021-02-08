1 in 3 families unable to homeschool kids

ROME, FEB 8 - Almost one Italian family in three has been unable to properly homeschool its children during COVID lockdowns, a report said Monday. The survey was drawn up by UNICEF, the Innocenti group and the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore. Some 27% of the families surveyed said they did not have the proper equipment to help their kids learn from home. A further 30% said they did not have enough time to adequately help distance learning by their children. Th report further found that some 6% of children did not have any access to distance learning because of connectivity problems and the lack of suitable devices. Teachers' unions have repeatedly warned the COVID-linked distance learning is leaving many pupils too far behind. The government has had to balance safety needs with children's right to a proper education. (ANSA).