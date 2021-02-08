Lunedì 08 Febbraio 2021 | 14:52

ROME

No. of under-9 victims of cyberbullying on the rise - police

But overall number of cyberbullying cases down

No. of under-9 victims of cyberbullying on the rise - police

ROME, FEB 8 - Italy's postal police said Monday that it registered 52 cases of cyberbullying in which the victim was under nine last year, almost twice as many as the 28 it handled in 2019. But it added at an event staged by parents association MOIGE that the overall number of cases of cyberbullying it dealt with dropped to 412 in 2020, down from 460 in 2019. The postal police said the number of minors reported to prosecutors for possessing and spreading child pornography increased to 66 in 2020, up from 62 in 2019. (ANSA).

