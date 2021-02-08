Woman on segway killed by lorry

GENOA, FEB 8 - A 34-year-old Italian woman was run over and killed by an articulated lorry while she was riding a segway in Genoa on Monday morning. The woman was riding the electric scooter in via Monticelli when the lorry hit her, police said. She was returning home after having taken her children to school, police said. Police said she may have fallen off the scooter and been run over, or may have been knocked off her segway by the vehicle. The driver of the lorry is a 46-year-old Italian man, who tested negative for alcohol and drugs. It is the first deadly accident involving an electric scooter in Genoa. An autopsy has been ordered. Electric scooters or segways are becoming increasingly popular in Italian cities. Last week they were included in Italy's inflation basket for the first time. (ANSA).