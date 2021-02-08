1 killed as boulder hits car

Golf: Molinari bidding to get back into top 100
08 Febbraio 2021
SONDRIO, FEB 8 - One person was killed as a boulder hit a car in northern Italy on Monday. The large boulder fell from a mountain and crushed the moving car in the Rhaetian Alps. The accident happened at Civo near Sondrio, northeast of Milan. The victim has not yet been named. (ANSA).
