Man arrested for stabbing partner to death in street

LODI, FEB 8 - A 43-year-old Albanian man was arrested Monday on suspicion of stabbing his 47-year-old Albanian partner to death in the street near Lodi north of Milan on Sunday. The woman, Luljeta Heshta, was murdered in the street at Pedriano di San Giuliano Milanese. The man was said to have been living with her. "Sadly I have to report another, umpteenth femicide," said Lodi chief prosecutor Domenico Chiaro. "This is the sixth femicide since the start of the year, a disconsolate figure. "Much is done to avert these incidents but unfortunately the risk if always high. "The only positive note is that the contribution of passersby was decisive in identifying the suspect". The man was not immediately named. Chiaro said he stabbed the woman five times after punching her repeatedly. The man claimed he was innocent but admitted having arguments with the woman involving jealousy. The man was caught on CCTV staggering and police think he may have been drunk at the time of the murder. (ANSA).