Pope calls on Italians to be united

(See related story on Italy's political crisis) ROME, FEB 8 - Pope Francis called on the Italian people to show unity on Monday, with the country in the grip of a political crisis in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Italian people was the first in Europe to find itself faced with the consequences of the pandemic," he said in an audience with the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See. "I call on it not to let the current difficulties defeat it, but to work in unity to build a society in which no one is cast aside or forgotten". The pope also recalled that this year Italy is celebrating the 700th anniversary of the death of Dante. (ANSA).