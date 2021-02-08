Man kills wife in jealous fit

PALERMO, FEB 8 - A 37-year-old Italian man killed his 32-year-old Italian wife in a jealous fit in Palermo on Sunday, police said Monday. Police said it had been the umpteenth violent row between the two. The man, Salvatore Baglione, told police he had heard of an extramarital affair lasting several months by his wife, Piera Napoli. The woman reportedly told her husband she no longer loved him and wanted to leave him, police said. Police said the man attacked his wife while she was sitting in the bathroom and inflicted several stab wounds to the face, head and trunk. The incident happened early on Sunday morning, police said. The man then cleaned and hid the murder weapon, a 35-cem long kitchen knife, cleaned himself up and woke the couple's two small children, police said. He then packed a suitcase and went to the nearest Carabinieri barracks to confess. He said he needed the suitcase to take his belongings to prison with him. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).