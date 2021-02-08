Lunedì 08 Febbraio 2021 | 13:18

PALERMO
Man kills wife in jealous fit

LODI
Man arrested for stabbing partner to death in street

ROME
Pope calls on Italians to be united

TURIN
Homeless man found dead outside bar in Turin

ROME
COVID: Speranza calls for prudence amid alarm at crowds

ROME
Soccer: Super Ibra puts Milan back on top

ROME
Skiing: Heavy snow delays start of action at Cortina worlds

ROME
Draghi starts second round of govt-formation talks

ROME
COVID situation 'not comforting' says Rezza

ROME
Draghi continues govt-formation talks

ROME
COVID: 14,218 new cases, 377 deaths

Il Biancorosso

Crisi
Bari, dal sogno della A al «non ci resta che piangere»

LecceVicino Galatina
Con l'auto contro un muro: 88enne muore in Salento

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Torre Guaceto, il 20 e 21 febbraio arriva la gara internazionale Al Gawsit Endurance Cup

FoggiaInnovazione
Foggia, la cultura d'impresa si fa a scuola

Barinel Barese
Santeramo in Colle, dopo due mesi e mezzo azzerati contagi in Rsa

PotenzaLotta al virus
Basilicata, dal 15 riaprono impianti sciistici: poca neve e tanti dubbi

TarantoDalla polizia
Taranto, sequestrati 30kg di cozze vendute senza rispetto norme igieniche: una denuncia

BatCovid
Barletta, i Nas all'ospedale Dimiccoli per sospette infezioni

PotenzaMatera
Basilicata, si allarga il gruppo di Fdi: altri due consiglieri da Idea e civica Bardi

Bari, cadavere di donna scaricato da auto in strada: è giallo

Dalla Russia Anna compra casa a 1 euro a Taranto: «Io, stregata dal mare»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 765 nuovi casi su 8751 test (8,7%). 8 decessi, crescono gli attualmente positivi

«Mia sorella uccisa dal Covid e poi derubata al Policlinico di Bari»

Affonda motovedetta Gdf nel Salento

TURIN

Homeless man found dead outside bar in Turin

Moroccan, 59, dies of natural causes

TURIN, FEB 8 - A homeless man was found dead outside a bar in central Turin on Monday morning. Police said he was a 59-year-old man of Moroccan origins who worked as a flower-seller in the local San Secondo market and lost his job last year. After losing his job, police said, he started living in his car. But when this was taken from him too he ended up on the street, police said. The man died of natural causes, police said. The death comes amid a row in Turin over a number of street people who have been cleared from the city centre. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).

