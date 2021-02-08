COVID: Speranza calls for prudence amid alarm at crowds

ROME, FEB 8 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza has called for "utmost prudence" amid alarm at scenes of crowds in Italy's cities at the weekend, the first since before Christmas in which almost the whole nation was a "yellow zone". In Italy's tiered system of COVID-19-linked measures, in yellow zones restrictions are relaxed significantly, with shops open and bars and restaurants allowed to serve customers at tables until 6pm. As of Monday, 17 regions-autonomous provinces are yellow zones, after Sardinia and Trentino were bumped down a tier. But Alto Adige remains a red zone, meaning all bars, restaurants and non-essential shops must close, as is the province of Perugia and some towns in the province of Terni in Umbria and some towns in Abruzzo and Molise. There is also concern about the spread of new COVID-19 variants. Cases of the highly infectious British strain, for example, have been detected in schools in Marche. (ANSA).