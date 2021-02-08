Soccer: Super Ibra puts Milan back on top

ROME, FEB 8 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic hit the 500-career-goals mark as he scored a double to help AC Milan crush Crotone 4-0 on Sunday and return to the top of the Serie A standings. Ante Rebic also struck twice for Milan, who have 49 points from 21 games. Second-placed Inter. who spent two nights at the helm of the standings after being Fiorentina 2-0 in Florence on Friday, have 47 points. Juventus beat AS Roma 2-0 on Saturday to climb to third place. The Turin giants, who are aiming for a 10th-consecutive Serie A title, have 42 points and a game in hand. Lazio pulled level with fourth-placed Roma on 40 points by beating Cagliari 1-0 on Sunday. (ANSA).