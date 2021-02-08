Skiing: Heavy snow delays start of action at Cortina worlds

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 765 nuovi casi su 8751 test (8,7%). 8 decessi, crescono gli attualmente positivi
ROME
08 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 8 - Organizers said Monday that they have delayed the start of action at the Cortina d'Ampezzo World Alpine Skiing Championships due to heavy snow. As a result the women's combined event, which features slalom and super-G runs, is being rescheduled. Italy's Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone, Elena Curtoni and Francesca Marsaglia are among the 34 athletes taking part in this event. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su