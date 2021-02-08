Skiing: Heavy snow delays start of action at Cortina worlds

ROME, FEB 8 - Organizers said Monday that they have delayed the start of action at the Cortina d'Ampezzo World Alpine Skiing Championships due to heavy snow. As a result the women's combined event, which features slalom and super-G runs, is being rescheduled. Italy's Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone, Elena Curtoni and Francesca Marsaglia are among the 34 athletes taking part in this event. (ANSA).