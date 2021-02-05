COVID situation 'not comforting' says Rezza

ROME, FEB 5 - Gianni Rezza, the health ministry's director of prevention, said Friday that it is necessary to keep up the guard with respect to COVID-19. "We had 14,000 new cases today and a number of deaths that remains high," Rezza told a press conference. "This is the real problem. "So the situation is not particularly comforting, even though the measures taken mean that at least the number of new infections is stable". The health ministry said Friday that Italy has registered 14,218 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 377 coronavirus sufferers had died in the time. That compares to 13,659 new cases and 421 deaths on Thursday. Italy's COVID death toll now stands at 90,618. The ministry said 270.507 tests had been done in the last 24 hours, with the ratio of positive cases to the overall total up to 5.2%, from 5.05% on Thursday. (ANSA).