Venerdì 05 Febbraio 2021 | 18:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID situation 'not comforting' says Rezza

COVID situation 'not comforting' says Rezza

 
ROME
Draghi continues govt-formation talks

Draghi continues govt-formation talks

 
ROME
COVID: 14,218 new cases, 377 deaths

COVID: 14,218 new cases, 377 deaths

 
ROME
FdI won't back Draghi govt - Meloni

FdI won't back Draghi govt - Meloni

 
ROME
COVID-19: Rt number steady at 0.84 - ISS

COVID-19: Rt number steady at 0.84 - ISS

 
ROME
Retail sales down 5.4% in 2020 - ISTAT

Retail sales down 5.4% in 2020 - ISTAT

 
ROME
Skiing: Paris wins Garmisch downhill

Skiing: Paris wins Garmisch downhill

 
ROME
Bond spread drops further amid Draghi govt talks

Bond spread drops further amid Draghi govt talks

 
ROME
COVID vaccination plan going at full steam - Arcuri

COVID vaccination plan going at full steam - Arcuri

 
ROME
Draghi holds second day of govt-formation talks

Draghi holds second day of govt-formation talks

 
ROME
COVID: Death toll passes 90,000 mark

COVID: Death toll passes 90,000 mark

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Il Bari in ritiro cerca la bussola, ma l'ombra di Rastelli s'allunga

Il Bari in ritiro cerca la bussola, ma l'ombra di Rastelli s'allunga

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Batprevenzione contagi
BAT, emergenza Covid: screening a tappeto per per vigili del fuoco

BAT, emergenza Covid: screening a tappeto per i vigili del fuoco

 
Bariil processo
Bari, palazzina della morte a Japigia: altri 6 inquilini malati chiedono di costituirsi parti civili

Bari, palazzina della «morte» a Japigia: altri 6 inquilini chiedono di costituirsi parti civili

 
Potenzal'opposizione
Governatore Basilicata contrario a deposito nucleare: «Tutelare ambiente è interesse di tutti»

Governatore Basilicata contrario a deposito nucleare: «Tutelare ambiente è interesse di tutti»

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, i cani della vicina disturbano, padre e figlio la minacciano: un arresto e una denuncia

Matera, i cani della vicina disturbano, padre e figlio la minacciano: un arresto e una denuncia

 
Leccea Minervino
Femminicidio in Salento, trovati arma e vestiti del killer di Sonia

Femminicidio in Salento, trovati arma e vestiti del killer di Sonia

 
TarantoL'intervista
Dalla Russia Anna compra casa a 1 euro a Taranto: «Io, stregata dal mare»

Dalla Russia Anna compra casa a 1 euro a Taranto: «Io, stregata dal mare»

 
Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, presentata la Cittadella della Polizia

San Severo, presentata la Cittadella della Polizia

 
BrindisiLa vicenda
Brindisi, fa un volo di 15 metri per recuperare cappello caduto: anziano vivo per miracolo

Brindisi, fa un volo di 15 metri per recuperare cappello caduto: anziano vivo per miracolo

 

i più letti

Puglia addio zona gialla, resta in arancione: operatori in rivolta

Puglia addio zona gialla, resta in arancione: operatori in rivolta
In aumento i contagi (+1215), 29 morti

Castellana Grotte, pantera avvistata nelle campagne: sindaco invita alla prudenza

Castellana Grotte, pantera avvistata nelle campagne: sindaco invita alla prudenza

Covid in Puglia,

Covid Puglia, più guariti (1.200) che nuovi contagiati (975), ma 31 morti.
Scuola «mista», presidi contro la Regione

Coronavirus, in Puglia si aspetta la zona gialla: indice Rt fermo a 0,9

Coronavirus, in Puglia si aspetta la zona gialla: indice Rt fermo a 0,9

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 5 febbraio 2021

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 5 febbraio 2021

ROME

COVID: 14,218 new cases, 377 deaths

Positive ratio up to 5.2%, 270,507 tests done

COVID: 14,218 new cases, 377 deaths

ROME, FEB 5 - The health ministry said Friday that Italy has registered 14,218 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 377 coronavirus sufferers had died in the time. That compares to 13,659 new cases and 421 deaths on Thursday. Italy's COVID death toll now stands at 90,618. The ministry said 270.507 tests had been done in the last 24 hours, with the ratio of positive cases to the overall total up to 5.2%, from 5.05% on Thursday. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it