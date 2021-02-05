FdI won't back Draghi govt - Meloni
ROME
05 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 5 - Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni said Friday that she told Premier-designate Mario Draghi that her right-wing party would not back an eventual government led by the former president of the European Central Bank (ECB). "We reiterated to Draghi that FdI won't vote for his government in a confidence vote," Meloni, who has been calling for snap elections, said after talks. "This decision has nothing to do with prejudice against him. "But Italy is not a second class democracy". (ANSA).
