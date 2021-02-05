Venerdì 05 Febbraio 2021 | 16:56

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
FdI won't back Draghi govt - Meloni

FdI won't back Draghi govt - Meloni

 
ROME
COVID-19: Rt number steady at 0.84 - ISS

COVID-19: Rt number steady at 0.84 - ISS

 
ROME
Retail sales down 5.4% in 2020 - ISTAT

Retail sales down 5.4% in 2020 - ISTAT

 
ROME
Skiing: Paris wins Garmisch downhill

Skiing: Paris wins Garmisch downhill

 
ROME
Bond spread drops further amid Draghi govt talks

Bond spread drops further amid Draghi govt talks

 
ROME
COVID vaccination plan going at full steam - Arcuri

COVID vaccination plan going at full steam - Arcuri

 
ROME
Draghi holds second day of govt-formation talks

Draghi holds second day of govt-formation talks

 
ROME
COVID: Death toll passes 90,000 mark

COVID: Death toll passes 90,000 mark

 
ROME
PD backs Draghi says Zingaretti

PD backs Draghi says Zingaretti

 
ROME
Basic income essential says Crimi

Basic income essential says Crimi

 
ROME
Draghi must choose btwn League, Grillo's proposals-Salvini

Draghi must choose btwn League, Grillo's proposals-Salvini

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Il Bari in ritiro cerca la bussola, ma l'ombra di Rastelli s'allunga

Il Bari in ritiro cerca la bussola, ma l'ombra di Rastelli s'allunga

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzal'opposizione
Governatore Basilicata contrario a deposito nucleare: «Tutelare ambiente è interesse di tutti»

Governatore Basilicata contrario a deposito nucleare: «Tutelare ambiente è interesse di tutti»

 
Barila sentenza
Bari, peculato e truffa: operatrice giudiziaria deò Tribunale condannata a 3 anni e 4 mesi

Bari, peculato e truffa: operatrice giudiziaria Tribunale condannata a 3 anni e 4 mesi

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, i cani della vicina disturbano, padre e figlio la minacciano: un arresto e una denuncia

Matera, i cani della vicina disturbano, padre e figlio la minacciano: un arresto e una denuncia

 
Leccea Minervino
Femminicidio in Salento, trovati arma e vestiti del killer di Sonia

Femminicidio in Salento, trovati arma e vestiti del killer di Sonia

 
TarantoL'intervista
Dalla Russia Anna compra casa a 1 euro a Taranto: «Io, stregata dal mare»

Dalla Russia Anna compra casa a 1 euro a Taranto: «Io, stregata dal mare»

 
Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, presentata la Cittadella della Polizia

San Severo, presentata la Cittadella della Polizia

 
BatL'appello
Barletta, bimbo affetto da Sma1, la mamma: «Aiutateci a farlo vivere»

Barletta, bimbo affetto da Sma1, la mamma: «Aiutateci a farlo vivere»

 
BrindisiLa vicenda
Brindisi, fa un volo di 15 metri per recuperare cappello caduto: anziano vivo per miracolo

Brindisi, fa un volo di 15 metri per recuperare cappello caduto: anziano vivo per miracolo

 

i più letti

Castellana Grotte, pantera avvistata nelle campagne: sindaco invita alla prudenza

Castellana Grotte, pantera avvistata nelle campagne: sindaco invita alla prudenza

Covid in Puglia,

Covid Puglia, più guariti (1.200) che nuovi contagiati (975), ma 31 morti.
Scuola «mista», presidi contro la Regione

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 5 febbraio 2021

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 5 febbraio 2021

Coronavirus, in Puglia si aspetta la zona gialla: indice Rt fermo a 0,9

Coronavirus, in Puglia si aspetta la zona gialla: indice Rt fermo a 0,9

Puglia, prenotazioni online per il vaccino agli over-80

Puglia, prenotazioni online per il vaccino agli over-80

ROME

COVID-19: Rt number steady at 0.84 - ISS

Situation has deteriorated slightly - draft of monitoring report

COVID-19: Rt number steady at 0.84 - ISS

ROME, FEB 5 - The nationwide COVID-19 Rt reproduction number has remained steady at 0.84, according to a draft of the weekly coronavirus monitoring report by the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry. It said the overall situation had deteriorated slightly.with an increase in the number of regions considered high risk, up from one to three. The number of low-risk regions has fallen from 10 to seven. It said three regions had an Rt number over 1 - Umbria (1.18), the autonomous province of Bolzano (1.06) and Friuli Venezia Giulia (1.03). It said the a new upswing in COVID contagion could occur in the coming weeks if measures to prevent infection are not "rigorously applied". It said it was still necessary to "maintain a drastic reduction in physical interaction between people" and for people to stay at home as much as possible. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it