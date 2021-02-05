COVID-19: Rt number steady at 0.84 - ISS

ROME, FEB 5 - The nationwide COVID-19 Rt reproduction number has remained steady at 0.84, according to a draft of the weekly coronavirus monitoring report by the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry. It said the overall situation had deteriorated slightly.with an increase in the number of regions considered high risk, up from one to three. The number of low-risk regions has fallen from 10 to seven. It said three regions had an Rt number over 1 - Umbria (1.18), the autonomous province of Bolzano (1.06) and Friuli Venezia Giulia (1.03). It said the a new upswing in COVID contagion could occur in the coming weeks if measures to prevent infection are not "rigorously applied". It said it was still necessary to "maintain a drastic reduction in physical interaction between people" and for people to stay at home as much as possible. (ANSA).