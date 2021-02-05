Retail sales down 5.4% in 2020 - ISTAT
ROME
05 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 5 - ISTAT said Friday that retail sales decreased by 5.4% in value terms and 6.2% in volume terms in 2020 compared with 2019. The national statistics agency said these were the largest year-on-year falls on record. (ANSA).
