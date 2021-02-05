Skiing: Paris wins Garmisch downhill

ROME, FEB 5 - Italy's Dominik Paris won Friday's World Cup downhill at Garmisch, the last race before the Cortina skiing world championships. Switzerland's Beat Feuz and Austrian Matthias Mayer complete the medal podium. It is the 19th World Cup win and his 39th podium for Paris, the reigning world champion in the super-G. Italy also notched fifth place on Friday thanks to Christof Innerhofer, who had been the only Italian to triumph in the men's downhill Garmisch thanks to his victory in 2013. (ANSA).