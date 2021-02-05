Venerdì 05 Febbraio 2021 | 15:10

ROME
Retail sales down 5.4% in 2020 - ISTAT

ROME
Skiing: Paris wins Garmisch downhill

ROME
Bond spread drops further amid Draghi govt talks

ROME
COVID vaccination plan going at full steam - Arcuri

ROME
Draghi holds second day of govt-formation talks

ROME
COVID: Death toll passes 90,000 mark

ROME
PD backs Draghi says Zingaretti

ROME
Basic income essential says Crimi

ROME
Draghi must choose btwn League, Grillo's proposals-Salvini

ROME
Ski slopes to reopen Feb 15

ROME
Road maintenance co trial asked for man who hit hole, died

Il Bari in ritiro cerca la bussola, ma l'ombra di Rastelli s'allunga

Leccea Minervino
Femminicidio in Salento, trovati arma e vestiti del killer di Sonia

Barinel Barese
Frontale fra due auto tra Ruvo e Molfetta, una 20enne muore sul colpo

TarantoL'intervista
Dalla Russia Anna compra casa a 1 euro a Taranto: «Io, stregata dal mare»

Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, presentata la Cittadella della Polizia

PotenzaL'operazione
Potenza, bar e barberia erano punti di spaccio: 2 arresti, sequestrato oltre un chilo di droga

BatL'appello
Barletta, bimbo affetto da Sma1, la mamma: «Aiutateci a farlo vivere»

BrindisiLa vicenda
Brindisi, fa un volo di 15 metri per recuperare cappello caduto: anziano vivo per miracolo

MateraIl gesto
Matera, donna vittima di violenza porta torta in Questura: «Grazie a voi è finito un incubo»

ROME

Bond spread drops further amid Draghi govt talks

Spread has plunged 18% since Tuesday

ROME, FEB 5 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund plunged further on Friday, dropping to 94 basis points, amid optimism that Premier-designate Mario Draghi will be able to form a new government as he talks to the nation's political parties. The spread has fallen by 18% since President Sergio Mattarella handed the former head of the European Central Bank a mandate to try and form a new government after outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive collapsed. The yield on the 10-year BTP was down to 0.511%, while the Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index gained 1.3% in early trading. (ANSA).

