Bond spread drops further amid Draghi govt talks

ROME, FEB 5 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund plunged further on Friday, dropping to 94 basis points, amid optimism that Premier-designate Mario Draghi will be able to form a new government as he talks to the nation's political parties. The spread has fallen by 18% since President Sergio Mattarella handed the former head of the European Central Bank a mandate to try and form a new government after outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive collapsed. The yield on the 10-year BTP was down to 0.511%, while the Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index gained 1.3% in early trading. (ANSA).