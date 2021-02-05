COVID vaccination plan going at full steam - Arcuri

ROME, FEB 5 - The government's Special Commissioner for the Coronavirus Emergency, Domenico Arcuri, said Friday that Italy's COVID-19 vaccination plan was now going at full steam after delays in recent weeks due to reductions in supplies from Pfizer. Arcuri said the plan central government prepared with the nation's regions and provinces was "working at full pace". He said he expected seven million Italians to have been vaccinated for the virus by the end of March. The first batch of 249,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is set to arrive in Italy on Saturday. This should make it possible to start vaccinating under-55s with the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday, sources said. (ANSA).