PD backs Draghi says Zingaretti

COVID: Death toll passes 90,000 mark
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Taranto, pesca illegale: sequestrato oltre un quintale e mezzo di «bianchetto»
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, boom di decessi (+46) e 1.044 casi: cala tasso positività al 9,67%. 35mila dosi di vaccino a disposizione
ROME
04 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 4 - Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti said Thursday the PD will do its best to make sure premier-designate Mario Draghi's bid to form a government succeeds. "A wholly new phase has opened," said the Lazio governor of the former European Central Bank (ECB) chief. "Draghi's personality is one of absolute strength and great value. "He can be the solution to take Italy out of the chaotic situation and the risk of paralysis that the (government) crisis has determined. "I think the PD must contribute to the success of this bid, with its content and its contribution". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su