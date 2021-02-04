PD backs Draghi says Zingaretti

ROME, FEB 4 - Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti said Thursday the PD will do its best to make sure premier-designate Mario Draghi's bid to form a government succeeds. "A wholly new phase has opened," said the Lazio governor of the former European Central Bank (ECB) chief. "Draghi's personality is one of absolute strength and great value. "He can be the solution to take Italy out of the chaotic situation and the risk of paralysis that the (government) crisis has determined. "I think the PD must contribute to the success of this bid, with its content and its contribution". (ANSA).