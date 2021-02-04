Giovedì 04 Febbraio 2021 | 18:23

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: Death toll passes 90,000 mark

COVID: Death toll passes 90,000 mark

 
ROME
PD backs Draghi says Zingaretti

PD backs Draghi says Zingaretti

 
ROME
Basic income essential says Crimi

Basic income essential says Crimi

 
ROME
Draghi must choose btwn League, Grillo's proposals-Salvini

Draghi must choose btwn League, Grillo's proposals-Salvini

 
ROME
Ski slopes to reopen Feb 15

Ski slopes to reopen Feb 15

 
ROME
Road maintenance co trial asked for man who hit hole, died

Road maintenance co trial asked for man who hit hole, died

 
ROME
Govt talks to last till Saturday morning

Govt talks to last till Saturday morning

 
ROME

Rugby: Brex to make Italy debut against France

 
ROME
No time for indifference, brothers or all collapses - pope

No time for indifference, brothers or all collapses - pope

 
FLORENCE
Ex-cop gets 4 1/2 yrs for raping American students

Ex-cop gets 4 1/2 yrs for raping American students

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope voices solidarity with musicians hit by COVID

Pope voices solidarity with musicians hit by COVID

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, dopo il pareggio contro la Cavese arriva la «cura» Romairone: «Tutti zitti e in ritiro»

Bari, dopo il pareggio contro la Cavese arriva la «cura» Romairone: «Tutti zitti e in ritiro»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa decisione
Conversano, Tar Puglia rigetta ricorso contro commissariamento Rssa con focolaio Covid

Conversano, Tar Puglia rigetta ricorso contro commissariamento Rssa con focolaio Covid

 
Tarantola denuncia
Mittal Taranto, nuovi ritardi nei pagamenti all'idotto

Mittal Taranto, nuovi ritardi nei pagamenti all'indotto

 
BatIl ripristino
Canosa, ritorna la targa a via Giuseppe Di Vittorio rimossa nei giorni scorsi

Canosa, ritorna la targa a via Giuseppe Di Vittorio rimossa nei giorni scorsi

 
Lecceil riconoscimento
Lecce, «Furnirussi» fra i top 100 nella classifica di Forbes Italia

Lecce, «Furnirussi» fra i top 100 nella classifica di Forbes Italia

 
BrindisiScandalo Fallimentare
Brindisi, per due ore risponde al gip l'ingegnere arrestata: difesa chiede revoca domiciliari

Brindisi, torna libera presidente ingegneri: gip revoca domiciliari dopo interrogatorio di due ore

 
Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, scende indice positività al 6,2%: 70 nuovi casi su un migliaio di test

Covid in Basilicata, scende indice positività al 6,2%: 70 nuovi casi su 1.119 test. Vaccini: Fase 2 il 15 febbraio

 
FoggiaNel foggiano
Volturara, delusione nel paese dell’ex premier: la comunità si stringe intorno al suo concittadino

Volturara, delusione nel paese dell’ex premier: la comunità si stringe intorno al suo concittadino

 
MateraIl gesto
Matera, donna vittima di violenza porta torta in Questura: «Grazie a voi è finito un incubo»

Matera, donna vittima di violenza porta torta in Questura: «Grazie a voi è finito un incubo»

 

i più letti

Covid in Puglia, boom di decessi (+46) e altri 1.044 casi: tasso di positività scende al 9,6%

Covid in Puglia, boom di decessi (+46) e 1.044 casi: cala tasso positività al 9,67%. 35mila dosi di vaccino a disposizione

Puglia, prenotazioni online per il vaccino agli over-80

Puglia, prenotazioni online per il vaccino agli over-80

Putignano, emergenza Covid: muore farmacista. È il 26esiamo in Italia

Putignano, emergenza Covid: muore farmacista. È il 26esiamo in Italia

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Noicattaro, investito da auto mentre attraversa la provinciale: muore 47enne

Noicattaro, investito da auto mentre attraversa la provinciale: muore 47enne Vd

ROME

COVID: Death toll passes 90,000 mark

New cases rise to 13,659 from 13,189 Wednesday

COVID: Death toll passes 90,000 mark

ROME, FEB 4 - The COVID death toll passed the 90,000 mark in Italy on Thursday rising by 421 to 90,241, the health ministry said. It said there have been 13,659 new cases in Italy in the last 24 hours, compared to 13,189 Wednesday. On Wednesday there were 476 new victims. The number of intensive care cases rose by six, and hospital admissions fell by 328. Some 270,142 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, compared to 279,307 Wednesday. The positivity rate has risen by 0.35% from 4.7% to 5.05%. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it