Basic income essential says Crimi

ROME, FEB 4 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Vito Crimi said Thursday that the populist party, the biggest in parliament, would tell premier-designate Mario Draghi Saturday that maintaining its flagship 'citizenship wage' basic income policy was essential for the M5S to back his government-formation bid. Crimi said some other parties had been calling for Draghi to ditch the policy when he draws up his proposed agenda. The head of the formerly anti-establishment party said that the basic income had been a "shield against social tensions", especially during the COVID pandemic induced recession. "Now, more than ever," Crimi said, "no one must remain left behind". He said the M5S would listen carefully to what Draghi has to say and will "bring to the table the M5S with its history, its battles and its visions". (ANSA).