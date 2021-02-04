Draghi must choose btwn League, Grillo's proposals-Salvini

COVID: Death toll passes 90,000 mark
ROME
04 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 4 - Nationalist League leader and centre-right chief Matteo Salvini said Thursday that premier-designate Mario Draghi must choose between the proposals of anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo including a wealth tax and the League's proposals on cutting taxes. "Draghi will have to choose between Grillo's requests and ours which are the opposite," he said ahead of government-formation talks with the former European Central bank President on Saturday. "Less taxes or more taxes. Less taxes and less red tape." Salvini said that unlike some other parties the League was "free" and followed the line decided by the leadership "as one man" after healthy debate, unlike other faction-filled parties. Salvini's statement was seen as signalling that the League would not join a majority including the M5S, its former partner in government. The M5S is showing more willingness than initially to back Draghi while Salvini has said he will support the ex-ECB chief if he vows to lead Italy to elections later this year that the centre right expects to win. Draghi is looking to the longer term. (ANSA).
