Giovedì 04 Febbraio 2021 | 16:51

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Ski slopes to reopen Feb 15

Ski slopes to reopen Feb 15

 
ROME
Road maintenance co trial asked for man who hit hole, died

Road maintenance co trial asked for man who hit hole, died

 
ROME
Govt talks to last till Saturday morning

Govt talks to last till Saturday morning

 
ROME

Rugby: Brex to make Italy debut against France

 
ROME
No time for indifference, brothers or all collapses - pope

No time for indifference, brothers or all collapses - pope

 
FLORENCE
Ex-cop gets 4 1/2 yrs for raping American students

Ex-cop gets 4 1/2 yrs for raping American students

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope voices solidarity with musicians hit by COVID

Pope voices solidarity with musicians hit by COVID

 
ROME
Conte says he won't hamper Draghi

Conte says he won't hamper Draghi

 
ROME
GDP +4.3% in 2021, +3.7% 2022 with Recovery Fund - UPB

GDP +4.3% in 2021, +3.7% 2022 with Recovery Fund - UPB

 
ROME
M5S must listen to Draghi says Di Maio

M5S must listen to Draghi says Di Maio

 
ROME
Woman, 42, stabbed to death in 'noisy neighbour' row

Woman, 42, stabbed to death in 'noisy neighbour' row

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, dopo il pareggio contro la Cavese arriva la «cura» Romairone: «Tutti zitti e in ritiro»

Bari, dopo il pareggio contro la Cavese arriva la «cura» Romairone: «Tutti zitti e in ritiro»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatIl ripristino
Canosa, ritorna la targa a via Giuseppe Di Vittorio rimossa nei giorni scorsi

Canosa, ritorna la targa a via Giuseppe Di Vittorio rimossa nei giorni scorsi

 
Lecceil riconoscimento
Lecce, «Furnirussi» fra i top 100 nella classifica di Forbes Italia

Lecce, «Furnirussi» fra i top 100 nella classifica di Forbes Italia

 
BrindisiScandalo Fallimentare
Brindisi, per due ore risponde al gip l'ingegnere arrestata: difesa chiede revoca domiciliari

Brindisi, ingegnere arrestata due ore dinanzi al gip: difesa chiede revoca domiciliari

 
Bariil bilancio
Bari, trasporto scolastico: bus utilizzati sotto capienza massima del 50%

Bari, trasporto scolastico: bus utilizzati sotto capienza massima del 50%

 
GdM.TVcontrolli guardia costiera e ps
Taranto. pesca illegale: sequestrato oltre un quintale e mezzo di «bianchetto»

Taranto, pesca illegale: sequestrato oltre un quintale e mezzo di «bianchetto»

 
Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, scende indice positività al 6,2%: 70 nuovi casi su un migliaio di test

Covid in Basilicata, scende indice positività al 6,2%: 70 nuovi casi su 1.119 test. Vaccini: Fase 2 il 15 febbraio

 
FoggiaNel foggiano
Volturara, delusione nel paese dell’ex premier: la comunità si stringe intorno al suo concittadino

Volturara, delusione nel paese dell’ex premier: la comunità si stringe intorno al suo concittadino

 
MateraIl gesto
Matera, donna vittima di violenza porta torta in Questura: «Grazie a voi è finito un incubo»

Matera, donna vittima di violenza porta torta in Questura: «Grazie a voi è finito un incubo»

 

i più letti

Covid in Puglia, boom di decessi (+46) e altri 1.044 casi: tasso di positività scende al 9,6%

Covid in Puglia, boom di decessi (+46) e 1.044 casi: cala tasso positività al 9,67%. 35mila dosi di vaccino a disposizione

Puglia, prenotazioni online per il vaccino agli over-80

Puglia, prenotazioni online per il vaccino agli over-80

Putignano, emergenza Covid: muore farmacista. È il 26esiamo in Italia

Putignano, emergenza Covid: muore farmacista. È il 26esiamo in Italia

Noicattaro, investito da auto mentre attraversa la provinciale: muore 47enne

Noicattaro, investito da auto mentre attraversa la provinciale: muore 47enne Vd

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

ROME

Road maintenance co trial asked for man who hit hole, died

Luca Brandi, 20, crashed into wall in 2018

Road maintenance co trial asked for man who hit hole, died

ROME, FEB 4 - Prosecutors on Thursday requested the indictment of a Rome road maintenance company in the death of a man who hit a pothole on his scooter and crashed into a wall dying instantly in the Italian capital December 2018. Luca Tosi Brandi, 20, was riding his scooter back from a nursing training course at the Sant'Andrea Hospital on the night of December 12 2018 when he ran over one of Rome's many potholes, lost control of the scooter, and lost his life in the crash. The owners and managers of the firm that was supposed to have kept the stretch of road in good shape now risk being tried for negligent manslaughter, judicial sources said Thursday. The case will come before preliminary hearings judge Paola Della Monica on May 10. Successive Rome city governments have launched campaigns to fill in the potholes that dot the capital. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it