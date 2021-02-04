Govt talks to last till Saturday morning

ROME, FEB 4 - Premier-designate Mario Draghi's talks on forming a new government will last from Thursday afternoon until Saturday morning, sources said Thursday. The former European Central Bank president will kick off with small centrist parties Thursday before meeting the Democratic Party, Forza Italia, Brothers of Italy, Italia Viva and Free and Equal on Friday. On Saturday morning, starting at 11, he will wind things up with the League and the 5-Star Movement. 'Super Mario', who did "whatever it takes" to save the euro, will speak to big parties for an hour each, and small parties for half an hour. President Sergio Mattarella has voiced moderate optimism on the talks succeeding, sources said Thursday. (ANSA).