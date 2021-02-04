Ski slopes to reopen Feb 15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
ROME
04 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 4 - The government's COVID committee on Thursday gave the green light for Italy's ski slopes to reopen on February 15. The OK from the scientific and technical committee is for the majority of Italy's regions that are moderate to low risk yellow zones, and not for the few that are orange or red. (ANSA).
