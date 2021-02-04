Rugby: Brex to make Italy debut against France

ROME, FEB 4 - Centre Juan Ignacio Brex will make his Italy debut in their Six Nations opener against France in Rome on Saturday after coach Franco Smith named him in his starting line-up. The 28-year-old is a naturalised Italian who was born in Argentina. He represented Argentina at several levels but never won a full cap for the Pumas. Number 8 Michele Lamaro, meanwhile, will make his first start for the Azzurri after making two appearances as a substitute. Italy are trying to end a Six Nations winless run that stretches back to 2015. Italy: Trulla; Sperandio, Zanon, Brex Ioane; Garbisi, Varney; Lamaro, Meyer, Negri; Sisi, Lazzaroni; Riccioni, Bigi (Captain), Traoré. Replacements: Lucchesi, Fischetti, Zilocchi, Cannone, Ruzza, Mbandà, Palazzani, Canna. (ANSA).