Ex-cop gets 4 1/2 yrs for raping American students

FLORENCE, FEB 4 - A former Carabiniere got four and a half years in jail on appeal Thursday for raping two American university students in Florence in September 2017. In the first-instance trial, Marco Camuffo had been sentenced to four year and eight months. His sentence was cut by two months because the aggravating factor of violating his duty, for which he has since been convicted by a military court, was removed. Camuffo and another Carabiniere met the two young women outside a disco on the night of September 6-7 2017 and took them home in their patrol car before raping them. The other Carabiniere, Pietro Costa, did not opt for a fast-track trial like Camuffo, and got a five and a half year sentence in February last year, which he is currently appealing. Both officers were expelled from the paramilitary police corps after their cases went to trial. The pair claimed the students had taken the initiative before they had sex and they had not noticed that they were drunk, as turned out in subsequent lab tests. (ANSA).