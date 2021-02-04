Conte says he won't hamper Draghi

ROME, FEB 4 - Outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that he will not hamper Premier-designate Mario Draghi and he hopes the former ECB chief can form a "political" government rather than one made up exclusively of technocrats. "Yesterday I met Draghi and we had a long, highly open discussion at the end of which I wished him all the best for his work," Conte said outside the premier's office. "They describe me as an obstacle. "Clearly they don't know me or they speak in bad faith. "You should seek the saboteurs elsewhere. "I have always worked for the good of the country and so that a new government can be formed. "From that point of view, I hope for a political government that is solid and has the sufficient cohesion to make political decision. "The needs of the country require political decisions that cannot be handed to a team of technocrats". (ANSA).