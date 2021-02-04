GDP +4.3% in 2021, +3.7% 2022 with Recovery Fund - UPB

ROME, FEB 4 - Italy's GDP will rise 4.3% in 2021 and 3.7% in 2022 thanks largely to investments from the EU's Recovery Fund, the parliamentary budget office (UPB) said Thursday. ISTAT said Tuesday that Italy's GDP fell by 8.8% in 2020 with respect to the previous year. The UPB said Thursday that GDP in 2022 will however be lower than it was in 2019. It said risk factors remained. (ANSA).