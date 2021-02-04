GDP +4.3% in 2021, +3.7% 2022 with Recovery Fund - UPB

Pope voices solidarity with musicians hit by COVID
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Taranto, pesca illegale: sequestrato oltre un quintale e mezzo di «bianchetto»
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, pesca illegale: sequestrato oltre un quintale e mezzo di «bianchetto»
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, boom di decessi (+46) e 1.044 casi: cala tasso positività al 9,67%. 35mila dosi di vaccino a disposizione
ROME
04 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 4 - Italy's GDP will rise 4.3% in 2021 and 3.7% in 2022 thanks largely to investments from the EU's Recovery Fund, the parliamentary budget office (UPB) said Thursday. ISTAT said Tuesday that Italy's GDP fell by 8.8% in 2020 with respect to the previous year. The UPB said Thursday that GDP in 2022 will however be lower than it was in 2019. It said risk factors remained. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su