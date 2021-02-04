M5S must listen to Draghi says Di Maio

See related stories on the political situation. ROME, FEB 4 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that his 5-Star Movement (M5S) must listen to what Premier-designate Mario Draghi has to say despite unease within the group about the prospect of the country being led by a technocrat. "In this fragile situation, in my opinion the 5-Star Movement is duty bound to participate (in consultations with Draghi), to listen and then adopt a position on the basis of what the parliamentarians decide," said Di Maio, who is the former head of the movement and remains an influential figure within it. "We are the biggest group in parliament and institutional respect comes first of all. "I understand the states of mind and the moods of the last few hours. It is legitimate. "We are going through a complex political crisis and we are blameless. "We did not seek this deadlock. "We never wanted it to come to this, with a pandemic taking place and our producers in enormous difficulty. "But is is precisely in these circumstances that a political group must show itself to be mature in the eyes of the country". (ANSA).