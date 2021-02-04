1 dead after building collapses at worksite near Savona

GENOA, FEB 4 - One person is dead after a building collapsed at a worksite near Savona on Thursday, the local mayor said. A wall collapsed onto a digger that was helping reinforce foundations at the building site at Tovo San Giacomo, he said. The incident took place in the centre of the small town. Work was proceeding to try and preserve a building next to a central church and the town council building. The man who had commissioned the work, 66-year-old Maurizio Superchi, was said to have been buried in the rubble. "It's a real tragedy", said Mayor Alessandro Oddi. Emergency crews rushed to the scene but were unable to do anything for the victim. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).