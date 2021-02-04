Choosing Draghi was direction we called for - Berlusconi

See related story on political situation ROME, FEB 4 - Ex-premier and Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Thursday that President Sergio Mattarella's decision to hand a mandate to Mario Draghi to try to form a new government "went in the direction that we have been indicating for weeks". "That of high-profile institutional figure around whom it is possible to try to establish substantial unity of the country's best energies," he said. "As the president stressed, Italy needs to receive certain, immediate responses to the health, economic and social emergency. "The job of the political world is to take responsibility for the choice of the women and men that represent it in the executive". But Berlusconi also stressed the need for the parties belonging to the centre-right alliance to find a common stance. "We have talked to the centre-right leaders and we will continue to talk, with the conviction that it is important to preserve an essential alliance for the future of the country," he said. (ANSA).