COVID: Friuli, Bolzano 'dark red' on new EU map

ROME
04 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 4 - The northern Friuli region and the autonomous province of Bolzano are 'dark red' high COVID risk zones in the new virus map released Thursday by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. They are the only parts of Italy above the threshold of 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The map follows the indications from the EU Council. Also dark red is almost all of Spain and Portugal, the south of France, southern Sweden, Czech Republic, Latvia, Estonia and Slovenia. (ANSA).
