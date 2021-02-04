Woman, 42, stabbed to death in 'noisy neighbour' row

ROME, FEB 4 - A 42-year-old Italian woman died of her injuries in hospital in Catania Thursday after being stabbed by a 47-year-old Romanian woman in a 'noisy neighbour' row in the Sicilian city. The Romanian woman has been arrested and charged with murder. The attack took place on the top floor of a condominium in Vialae Mario Rapisardi. The victim had complained about noise coming from the Romanian's apartment, leading to the row. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).