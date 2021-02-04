Florence prosecutor faces rap for molesting Palermo colleague

Woman, 42, stabbed to death in 'noisy neighbour' row
ROME
04 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 4 - A Florentine prosecutor faces possible disciplinary action after a colleague in Palermo accused him of sexually molesting her. Alessia Sinatra has said that Giuseppe Creazzo molested her in 2015. On January 25 a prosecutor at the supreme Court of Cassation opened disciplinary proceedings against Creazzo. Sinatra also faced possible action for allegedly pursuing "private justice" in the case via the media. (ANSA).
