Florence prosecutor faces rap for molesting Palermo colleague

ROME, FEB 4 - A Florentine prosecutor faces possible disciplinary action after a colleague in Palermo accused him of sexually molesting her. Alessia Sinatra has said that Giuseppe Creazzo molested her in 2015. On January 25 a prosecutor at the supreme Court of Cassation opened disciplinary proceedings against Creazzo. Sinatra also faced possible action for allegedly pursuing "private justice" in the case via the media. (ANSA).