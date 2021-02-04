Recovery funds to spur reform and recovery - ECB

ROME, FEB 4 - Eurozone members must use the EU's COVID Recovery Fund to make structural reforms that will spur a post-virus recovery, the Euroepan central Bank said Thursday. The ECB said this was "vital" for the recovery of economies which have been pushed into their worst recessions outside of wartime. For the moment, the central bank said, the recovery is still being undermined by the rise in coronavirus contagion and rigid containment measures. Most of the recovery funds must be destined to productive investments so as to implement structural reforms, it said. Italy has secured the largest single chunk of the 750 billion Recovery Fund, 209 billion euros. Other EU monies have boosted the overall resources to 223 billion. A row over spending plans led to the recent fall of the Italian government and to former ECB chief Mario Draghi's current bid to form a new government. Draghi has vowed to revamp the existing Italian recovery plan, which must be submitted to the EU for approval by April. Draghi's possible arrival has prompted a sharp fall in the bond spread, a mark of investor confidence, which has fallen from near 120 to 103 points. (ANSA).