Probe opened into COVID jab 'queue jumpers'

BIELLA, FEB 4 - Police in this Piedmont town have opened a probe into "crafty dodgers" who have allegedly jumped the queue for the COVID vaccine and got the jab despite it being reserved for elderly care home residents and frontline health workers at this stage. NAS health police, coordinated by prosecutor Teresa Angela Camelio, have seized local health agency files and placed a number of people under investigation for getting vaccines they were not entitled to, judicial sources said. They may be charged with defrauding the Italian state, the sources said. Sources said police were set to question about a hundred people in the probe. Among the alleged queue jumpers, sources said, are a number of administrators of care homes who had no right to be vaccinated at this early stage in Italy's campaign. Some of the managers allegedly passed themselves off as workers for health and hospital cooperatives, police said. Italy had been among the best-performing EU members in terms of its vaccine rollout. But, like other countries, it has been hit by unexpected vaccine delays. (ANSA).