'Inhuman' paedophile gets longest ever term, 19 yrs

MILAN, FEB 3 - A Lodi court on Wednesday explained why it gave a paedophile the longest ever sentence for the crime in Italy, 19 years in jail, in October. It said his personality was "marked by traits of evil" and that he was "devoid of all trace of humanity towards the little girls he abused". The 48-year-old aroused "terror" in his young victims, the court said in its explanation. (ANSA).