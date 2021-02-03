Mercoledì 03 Febbraio 2021 | 19:20

MILAN
'Inhuman' paedophile gets longest ever term, 19 yrs

'Inhuman' paedophile gets longest ever term, 19 yrs

 
ROME
COVID: 13,189 new cases, 476 more victims

COVID: 13,189 new cases, 476 more victims

 
ROME
Draghi can take Italy out of uncertainty - Zingaretti

Draghi can take Italy out of uncertainty - Zingaretti

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope gets second COVID jab

Pope gets second COVID jab

 
ROME
Meloni says no to Draghi, calls for allies to abstain

Meloni says no to Draghi, calls for allies to abstain

 
NAPLES
Judge asks Nigerian-Italian to prove he's a lawyer

Judge asks Nigerian-Italian to prove he's a lawyer

 
BARI
Boys throw selves in front of cars in 'planking challenge'

Boys throw selves in front of cars in 'planking challenge'

 
ROME
Technocrat govt not good for country - M5S's Crimi

Technocrat govt not good for country - M5S's Crimi

 
BARI
3 arrests in Bari for hit on nephew of SCU ex-boss

3 arrests in Bari for hit on nephew of SCU ex-boss

 
BOLOGNA
COVID: Call for sanctions for anti-vax doctors

COVID: Call for sanctions for anti-vax doctors

 
ROME
No prejudice agst Draghi but vote best says Salvini

No prejudice agst Draghi but vote best says Salvini

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, la fiducia ad Auteri: il mattone della ripartenza

Bari, la fiducia ad Auteri: il mattone della ripartenza

 

BariLe verifiche
Focolaio in Rssa ad Adelfia dopo festa per vaccini: i controlli dei Nas

Focolaio in Rssa ad Adelfia dopo festa per vaccini: i controlli dei Nas

 
BrindisiIl caso
Porti, a Brindisi nasce la Zona Franca (Zfd) Capobianco

Porti, a Brindisi nasce la Zona Franca (Zfd) Capobianco

 
Foggiasanità
Lucera, lavaendoscopio per la diagnosi dei tumori al colon e stomaco donato all'ospedale

Lucera, lavaendoscopio per la diagnosi dei tumori al colon e stomaco donato all'ospedale

 
PotenzaLa decisione
Melfi, Stellantis chiederà Cig per oltre 7mila lavoratori dall'8 al 14 febbraio

Melfi, Stellantis chiederà Cig per oltre 7mila lavoratori dall'8 al 14 febbraio

 
Tarantosiderurgico
Mittal Taranto, torna in funzione «batteria 9»: impianto fermo dal 2013

Mittal Taranto, torna in funzione «batteria 9»: impianto fermo dal 2013

 
Leccela cattura
Traffico di droga sull'asse Olanda-Salento, arrestato in Brasile 59enne di Acquarica del Capo: era la «mente»

Traffico di droga sull'asse Olanda-Salento, arrestato in Brasile 59enne di Acquarica del Capo: era la «mente»

 
MateraIl gesto
Matera, donna vittima di violenza porta torta in Questura: «Grazie a voi è finito un incubo»

Matera, donna vittima di violenza porta torta in Questura: «Grazie a voi è finito un incubo»

 
BatLa denuncia
Trani. giallo sulla morte del ginecologo Schonauer: cc sequestrano la salma dopo il funerale

Trani, giallo su morte del ginecologo Schonauer: sequestrata salma dopo funerale. Pm indaga per abbandono di incapace

 

Tentato assalto a portavalori tra Candela e Foggia: spari, mezzo in fiamme

Tentato assalto a portavalori tra Candela e Foggia: spari, mezzo in fiamme

Minervino di Lecce, donna uccisa a coltellate: caccia all'ex compagno

Lecce, la 29enne uccisa in strada con 20 coltellate. Confessa l'ex compagno napoletano di 39 anni

Coronavirus, in Puglia 879 nuovi casi su 8701 tamponi (10,1%). Anche 26 decessi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 879 nuovi casi su 8701 tamponi (10,1%). Anche 26 decessi

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Trani. giallo sulla morte del ginecologo Schonauer: cc sequestrano la salma dopo il funerale

Trani, giallo su morte del ginecologo Schonauer: sequestrata salma dopo funerale. Pm indaga per abbandono di incapace

MILAN

'Inhuman' paedophile gets longest ever term, 19 yrs

Man was evil says court

'Inhuman' paedophile gets longest ever term, 19 yrs

MILAN, FEB 3 - A Lodi court on Wednesday explained why it gave a paedophile the longest ever sentence for the crime in Italy, 19 years in jail, in October. It said his personality was "marked by traits of evil" and that he was "devoid of all trace of humanity towards the little girls he abused". The 48-year-old aroused "terror" in his young victims, the court said in its explanation. (ANSA).

